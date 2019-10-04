According to a new study of more than 37,000 people from 160 countries, we've all gotten so good at typing on our touchscreens that we're almost as fast with them now as we are with regular computer keyboards.

The study found the average person is now about 70% as fast on a touchscreen as a keyboard. We can do about 36 words-per-minute on a phone, versus around 52 on a keyboard.

The study also found a few other interesting things about typing on phones...

1. Typing with both thumbs is faster than using one finger or just one hand.

2. This isn't surprising, but teenagers can type about 10 more words per minute on a touchscreen than people in their 40s.

3. And finally, autocorrect can be annoying sometimes, but it DOES help you type faster. But those word suggestions that appear over the keyboard when you're typing? If you use those, you'll be slower.

