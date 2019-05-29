The TV Shows That Will Blow Your Mind This Summer
Thre are a TON a great TV shows coming our way this summer.
May 29, 2019
Here are just some of the AMAZING TV shows coming out or returning this summer...
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) - May 31
Good Omens (Amazon Prime) - May 31
When They See Us (Netflix) - May 31
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - June 5
Black Mirror (Netflix) - June 5
Big Little Lies (HBO) - June 9
Los Espookys (HBO) - June 14
Euphoria (HBO) - June 16
Das Boot (Hulu) - June 17
The Loudest Voice (Showtime) - June 30
Stranger Things (Netflix) - July 4
Veronica Mars (Hulu) - July 26
