The TV Shows That Will Blow Your Mind This Summer

Thre are a TON a great TV shows coming our way this summer.

May 29, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here are just some of the AMAZING TV shows coming out or returning this summer...

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) - May 31

Good Omens (Amazon Prime) - May 31

When They See Us (Netflix) - May 31

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - June 5

Black Mirror (Netflix) - June 5

Big Little Lies (HBO) - June 9

Los Espookys (HBO) - June 14

Euphoria (HBO) - June 16

Das Boot (Hulu) - June 17

The Loudest Voice (Showtime) - June 30

Stranger Things (Netflix) - July 4

Veronica Mars (Hulu) - July 26

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
shows
blow
mind
this
Summer
Courtney & Company
TV