Here are just a few actors who only PRETEND to be American on TV...

Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things" is British.

Charlie Heaton from "Stranger Things" is British.

Dacre Montgomery from "Stranger Things" is Australian.

Katherine Langford from "13 Reasons Why" is Australian.

KJ Apa from "Riverdale" is from New Zealand.

Jacob Elordi from "Euphoria" is Australian.

