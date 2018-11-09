One out of seven Americans say they think they have a "travel curse," according to a new survey. And 99.9% of us have had at least one nightmare travel scenario. Here are the 10 most common things that go wrong on trips...

Delayed flights . . . forgetting something . . . sitting by someone annoying . . . long security lines . . . lost luggage . . . canceled flights . . . the person in front of you reclining . . . bad turbulence . . . a flat tire . . . and getting stuck on the tarmac.

Click Here to see more.