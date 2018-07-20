The Top Things That Put Us In A Better Mood
What puts you in a BETTER mood?
July 20, 2018
A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood...
1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.
2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.
3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.
4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.
5. Petting a dog, 48%.
6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.
7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.
8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.
9. Getting a long hug, 42%.
10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.
Click Here to see more.