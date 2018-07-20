The Top Things That Put Us In A Better Mood

July 20, 2018
Courtney Landrum
A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood...

1.  Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2.  Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3.  Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4.  Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5.  Petting a dog, 48%.

6.  Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7.  Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8.  Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9.  Getting a long hug, 42%.

10.  Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%. 

