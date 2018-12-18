The Top Reasons for Regifting A Present

A survey asked 2,000 people why they’ve regifted stuff in the past.

A poll of 2,000 people asked about stuff they've REGIFTED, and WHY they did it.  Here are the top ten reasons...

1.  I just didn't like the gift.

2.  I couldn't use it in time. 

3.  I already owned one.

4.  I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.

5.  I got too many of them. 

6.  I regifted to save money on someone else's gift.

7.  It didn't fit. 

8.  I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.

9.  I didn't have space for it.

10.  I got rid of it out of SPITE, because I didn't like the person who gave it to me. 

