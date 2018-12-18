The Top Reasons for Regifting A Present

A poll of 2,000 people asked about stuff they've REGIFTED, and WHY they did it. Here are the top ten reasons...

1. I just didn't like the gift.

2. I couldn't use it in time.

3. I already owned one.

4. I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.

5. I got too many of them.

6. I regifted to save money on someone else's gift.

7. It didn't fit.

8. I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.

9. I didn't have space for it.

10. I got rid of it out of SPITE, because I didn't like the person who gave it to me.

Click Here to see more.