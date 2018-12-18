The Top Reasons for Regifting A Present
A survey asked 2,000 people why they’ve regifted stuff in the past.
December 18, 2018
A poll of 2,000 people asked about stuff they've REGIFTED, and WHY they did it. Here are the top ten reasons...
1. I just didn't like the gift.
2. I couldn't use it in time.
3. I already owned one.
4. I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.
5. I got too many of them.
6. I regifted to save money on someone else's gift.
7. It didn't fit.
8. I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.
9. I didn't have space for it.
10. I got rid of it out of SPITE, because I didn't like the person who gave it to me.
