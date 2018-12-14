The Top New Year's Resolutions For 2019
Here are the TOP New Year's resolutions people are making for next year.
December 14, 2018
A new survey asked people what New Year's resolutions they're planning to make for next year. And here are the top 10 answers...
1. Exercise more, 59%.
2. Eat healthier, 54%.
3. Save money, 51%.
4. Lose weight, 48%.
5. Reduce stress, 38%.
6. Stick to a budget, 35%.
7. Get more sleep, 31%.
8. Spend more time with family, 30%.
9. Learn a new skill, 27%.
10. Travel more, 24%.
