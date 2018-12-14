The Top New Year's Resolutions For 2019

Here are the TOP New Year's resolutions people are making for next year.

December 14, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Hani Eriani/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people what New Year's resolutions they're planning to make for next year.  And here are the top 10 answers...

1.  Exercise more, 59%.

2.  Eat healthier, 54%.

3.  Save money, 51%.

4.  Lose weight, 48%.

5.  Reduce stress, 38%.

6.  Stick to a budget, 35%.

7.  Get more sleep, 31%.

8.  Spend more time with family, 30%.

9.  Learn a new skill, 27%.

10.  Travel more, 24%. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
top
New Year's
resolutions
2019
Courtney & Company