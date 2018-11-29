The Top Dream Jobs

According to a new survey, 85% of people say they AREN'T in their dream job. And two-thirds don't think they ever will get their dream job. Here are the top 10 dream jobs that, sadly, so many people have given up on...

1. Writer.

2. Entrepreneur.

3. Property developer.

4. Actor or actress.

5. Author.

6. Businessperson.

7. Hotel or B&B owner.

8. Doctor or other medical job.

9. Environmentalist.

10. Anything in finance.

