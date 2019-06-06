Time Spent On Our Phones
For the first time EVER, we now spend more time on our phones than watching TV??!!
According to a new study, for the first time ever, the amount of time we spend on our phones FINALLY surpassed the amount of time we spend watching TV. It happened midway through last year.
We now spend an average of three hours and 43 minutes a day looking at our phone and three hours and 35 minutes a day watching TV. And based on the trends, that gap is just going to keep getting bigger.
