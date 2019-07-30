Things We're Most Likely To Lie About Early In A Relationship

Here are the things people are most likely to lie about early in a relationship.

July 30, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

A new survey found the most common things people lie about early in a relationship.  Here are the top 10...

1.  Their salary, 31%.

2.  Spending habits, 28%.

3.  Debt, 24%.

4.  Their job, 23%.

5.  Their family, 21%.

6.  Intentions with the relationship, 19%.

7.  Whether they're seeing other people, 17%.

8.  Current living arrangements, like number of roommates or living at home, 17%.

9.  Where they live, 16%.

10.  Hobbies and interests, 15%. 

