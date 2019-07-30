Things We're Most Likely To Lie About Early In A Relationship
Here are the things people are most likely to lie about early in a relationship.
July 30, 2019
A new survey found the most common things people lie about early in a relationship. Here are the top 10...
1. Their salary, 31%.
2. Spending habits, 28%.
3. Debt, 24%.
4. Their job, 23%.
5. Their family, 21%.
6. Intentions with the relationship, 19%.
7. Whether they're seeing other people, 17%.
8. Current living arrangements, like number of roommates or living at home, 17%.
9. Where they live, 16%.
10. Hobbies and interests, 15%.
