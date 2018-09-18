Buzzfeed posted a list of "24 Things People who DON'T Have Kids Are Sick of Hearing from People who DO Have Kids."

Their Top 10 are...

1. "You’ll change your mind."

2. "Imagine if your parents didn’t want you?"

3. "There’s still time."

4. "Kids give meaning to life."

5. "Having children is the BEST decision I ever made."

6. "Don’t you want someone to carry your family lineage?"

7. "I didn’t know who I was until I had kids."

8. "Hasn’t your biological clock started ticking?"

9. "You don’t have much time left, don’t wait too long!"

10. "I wish I could sleep in, I just can't now that I'm a parent!!!"

