Things Americans Do In Movies And On TV That Confuse People Around The World

Buzzfeed just put together a list of some of the big clichés in American movies and TV shows which CONFUSE people from other parts of the world...

1. Obsessively caring about Halloween.

2. Eating huge amounts of meatloaf.

3. Ending some phone calls without saying "bye."

4. Eating out of Chinese takeout boxes.

5. Always having a big bowl of salad on the dinner table that's mostly just lettuce.

6. Going out for ice cream constantly.

7. Drinking out of red Solo cups at parties.

8. Always having a baseball bat handy around the house when we hear a noise.

9. Obsessing about the prom and looking at it as a key milestone in life.

10. Always having a bag of frozen peas in the freezer but never to eat, just to put on bruises.

