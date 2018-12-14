Is There Too Much TV?

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the number of shows on TV, you're not alone.

According to a new report, the estimated number of scripted original shows that have debuted on TV this year is 495. That's NEW seasons of shows that excludes daytime dramas, one-episode specials, foreign language shows, children's programs, and short-form content of less than 15 minutes.

It DOES include all the shows across broadcast, cable, pay-cable, and the various streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

. . . 160 of the shows are online originals.

. . . Broadcast networks run second with 146 shows.

. . . Basic cable is third with 144.

. . . And pay cable checks in last with 45 series.

The number of original scripted series is expected to blow past 500 in 2019.

Click Here to see more.