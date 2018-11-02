Thanksgiving Potato Horoscopes
Here's the potato dish you should make this Thanksgiving based on your horoscope.
November 2, 2018
Here's an idea, bring a potato dish to this Thanksgiving based on your POTATO HOROSCOPE...
Aries: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Miso-Tahini Sauce
Taurus: Mashed Baked Potatoes with Chives
Gemini: Twice Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey
Cancer: Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Leo: Golden Potato Cake
Virgo: Hasselback Potatoes
Libra: Duchess Baked Potatoes
Scorpio: Shingled Sweet Potatoes with Harissa
Sagittarius: Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Walnut Dressing
Capricorn: Mini Herbed Pommes Anna
Aquarius: Burnished Potato Nuggets
Pisces: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
