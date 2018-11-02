Thanksgiving Potato Horoscopes

Here's an idea, bring a potato dish to this Thanksgiving based on your POTATO HOROSCOPE...

Aries: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Miso-Tahini Sauce

Taurus: Mashed Baked Potatoes with Chives

Gemini: Twice Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey

Cancer: Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Leo: Golden Potato Cake

Virgo: Hasselback Potatoes

Libra: Duchess Baked Potatoes

Scorpio: Shingled Sweet Potatoes with Harissa

Sagittarius: Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Walnut Dressing

Capricorn: Mini Herbed Pommes Anna

Aquarius: Burnished Potato Nuggets

Pisces: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Click Here to see more.