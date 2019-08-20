Teenage Milestones

Were you a typical teenager, or a late bloomer? Over 200,000 people took an online poll that asked about different milestones a lot of us hit in our teenage years. Here are six big early life moments, and when they happen . . .

1. Your first kiss. The top answer was between 14 and 17 years old. Less than 1% said they were over 25. Most people said their first relationship was also as a teenager.

2. Your first job. Again, 14 to 17 was the #1 answer. 18 to 21 was next. Only 4% of people were older than that when they first started working.

3. Your first cell phone. A lot of millennials must have taken the poll. Because the top answer was between 10 and 13 years old. The second most popular was 14 to 17.

4. The first time you drove a car. "Before 16" was the #1 answer. Around 4% said they didn't drive until they were in their 20s.

5. Your first time flying on a plane. Almost everyone was a kid the first time they flew. Only 3% were 20 or older. And 6% said they've still never flown.

6. The first time you got drunk. "Before 18" was the top answer with 49%. Almost no one said they were older than 23. But 26% said they've never been drunk.

