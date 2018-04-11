Taco Bell's French Toast Chalupa
Taco Bell is working on a NEW breakfast item.
April 11, 2018
Taco Bell is testing a new breakfast item called a French Toast Chalupa. Instead of a shell, it has a taco-shaped piece of French toast.
