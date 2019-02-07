Susan Lucci's Emergency Heart Surgery

Last fall, Susan Lucci was experiencing some tightness in her chest. After an October 23rd incident in which she felt like there was, quote, "an elephant pressing down on my chest," she went to the hospital.

It turns out she had a 90% blockage in her heart's main artery. If doctors didn't catch it when they did, she could have had a major heart attack . . . the kind that's often referred to as a WIDOWMAKER.

She says, quote, "I'm lucky to be alive."

Susan is telling her story to hopefully help others recognize their own symptoms . . . quote, "We often put ourselves on the back burner. But if your body is telling you something, we need to pay attention."

Click Here to see more.