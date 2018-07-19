The States With The Most Broken Engagements
A new study figured out which states have the MOST broken engagements... And BOTH Missouri and Illinois make the list!
July 19, 2018
A new study looked at which states have the highest percentage of engagement rings being RETURNED to stores.
So based on that info, the 10 states that have the most weddings called off are:
Alaska . . . Tennessee . . . MISSOURI . . . Florida . . . Vermont . . . New Jersey . . . California . . . Alabama . . . ILLINOIS . . . and Colorado.
And the states that have the fewest weddings called off are:
Montana . . . Rhode Island . . . South Dakota . . . Delaware . . . Idaho . . . Wyoming . . . Arkansas . . . South Carolina . . . Kentucky . . . and Connecticut.
