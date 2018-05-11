The States That Drank The Most And Least Beer Last Year

Here are the states that drank the most and least BEER in 2017.

May 11, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Dreamstime)

Features

Americans really needed a drink last year, apparently.  The country as a whole drank almost seven BILLION gallons of beer in 2017, according to a new report.

But who drank the most?  The answer is . . . New Hampshire, at 40.6 gallons per capita.  That means 40.6 gallons for every person, or roughly 433 12-ounce cans or bottles of beer.  That's more than eight beers a week. 

The rest of the top 10 states that drank the most per capita are:  Montana . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . Wisconsin . . . Maine . . . Nebraska . . . Nevada . . . Vermont . . . and Texas.

And the 10 states that drank the least beer per capita are:  Utah . . . Connecticut . . . Maryland . . . New Jersey . . . New York . . . Rhode Island . . . Indiana . . . Kentucky . . . Massachusetts . . . and Arkansas. 

Illinois and Missouri were both near the middle.

