The States That Drank The Most And Least Beer Last Year

Americans really needed a drink last year, apparently. The country as a whole drank almost seven BILLION gallons of beer in 2017, according to a new report.

But who drank the most? The answer is . . . New Hampshire, at 40.6 gallons per capita. That means 40.6 gallons for every person, or roughly 433 12-ounce cans or bottles of beer. That's more than eight beers a week.

The rest of the top 10 states that drank the most per capita are: Montana . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . Wisconsin . . . Maine . . . Nebraska . . . Nevada . . . Vermont . . . and Texas.

And the 10 states that drank the least beer per capita are: Utah . . . Connecticut . . . Maryland . . . New Jersey . . . New York . . . Rhode Island . . . Indiana . . . Kentucky . . . Massachusetts . . . and Arkansas.

Illinois and Missouri were both near the middle.

