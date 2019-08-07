RANKING: St. Louis is One of The Top-10 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in US

(Y98) - A new study revealed the most and least pet-friendly cities in the U.S. based on things like vet costs, dog parks, and weather. And St. Louis made No. 8 on the list!

And the top 10 cities are: Scottsdale, Arizona . . . Orlando, Florida . . . Tampa, Florida . . . Austin, Texas . . . Phoenix . . . Las Vegas . . . Atlanta . . . ST. LOUIS . . . Seattle . . . and Portland, Oregon.

St. Louis got a major boost for ranking third in the nation for its number of animal shelter per capita. Only San Diego and Chicago have more.

The 10 worst are: Fresno, California . . . Laredo, Texas . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Milwaukee . . . Chula Vista, California . . . Santa Ana, California . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Nashville, Tennessee . . . Aurora, Colorado . . . and Detroit.

