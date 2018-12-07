According to a new study out of Villanova University in Pennsylvania, SLEEP TEXTING is a real thing that happens now.

The researchers found that 25.6% of the college students in the study have sent a text while they were asleep . . . and three-quarters of them had no memory of sending it the next morning.

And the reason why people are sleep texting is that we're so addicted to our phones that sometimes we'll instinctively reach over, grab them, and mess around with them, even in our sleep.

