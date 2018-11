Here are the top ten simple tasks that get a lot harder as you age...

1. Picking things up off the floor.

2. Opening jars or packaging.

3. Getting up and down the stairs.

4. Household chores.

5. Getting in and out of the bathtub.

6. Standing up out of a chair.

7. Walking long distances.

8. Using modern technology.

9. Putting your shoes on, and taking them off.

10. Driving.

