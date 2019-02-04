The Signs You've "Made It"

A new survey asked people for the top signs that you've "made it." And here are the top 10...

1. Being able to retire early.

2. Not having to work.

3. Owning a vacation home or second home.

4. Having a private plane or at least being able to fly business class.

5. Being able to spontaneously take a fancy vacation.

6. Sending your kids to private school.

7. Having a housekeeper.

8. Eating at expensive restaurants.

9. Having a platinum credit card.

10. Having a wine cellar.

A few things that just missed the top 10 are: Getting massages . . . owning a hot tub or large TV . . . having a personalized license plate . . . and having time to volunteer.

