Signs You Are Too Obsessed With Your Pet

Here are the top ten signs you're TOO OBSESSED with your pet...

1. They have their own social media account. 44% of pet owners said it's over the top.

2. You've thrown them a birthday party.

3. You buy them a lot of clothes or accessories.

4. You'd spend more on a special meal for them than you would for yourself.

5. They sleep in bed with you most nights.

6. You've worn matching outfits before.

7. You've turned down an invitation, because your pet couldn't come with you.

8. You have more photos of your pet on your phone than any human being.

9. You've taken them to a pet spa.

10. You call them your "child" or your "baby."

