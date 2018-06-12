The Signs Someone Has Their Life Together

A new survey asked people to name the signs that someone has their life together. Here are the top 10...

1. Owning a home, 50% say that's a sign.

2. Following through on plans, 43%.

3. Keeping up a regular exercise routine, 38%.

4. Having a high-paying job, 38%.

5. Married, 37%.

6. Eating healthy, 37%.

7. Owning a car, 33%.

8. Wearing nice clothes, 33%.

9. Keeping eye contact during conversations, 31%.

10. Smelling good, 27%.

Click Here to see more.