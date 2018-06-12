The Signs Someone Has Their Life Together
Here are the top signs that someone has their life together.
A new survey asked people to name the signs that someone has their life together. Here are the top 10...
1. Owning a home, 50% say that's a sign.
2. Following through on plans, 43%.
3. Keeping up a regular exercise routine, 38%.
4. Having a high-paying job, 38%.
5. Married, 37%.
6. Eating healthy, 37%.
7. Owning a car, 33%.
8. Wearing nice clothes, 33%.
9. Keeping eye contact during conversations, 31%.
10. Smelling good, 27%.
