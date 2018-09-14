"Significant" Character To Die On "Modern Family"

A "significant" character on "Modern Family" will DIE this season??!!

It sounds like "Modern Family" is trying to steal some thunder from "This Is Us" because they're killing off a character this season.  One of the producers says it'll be a "significant" character, but that doesn't necessarily mean a MAIN character.

He adds, quote, "[It] will be a moving event, and an event that has repercussions across several episodes...  [Death] is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it's not easy to do because that's a heavy subject.  But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it."

