"Significant" Character To Die On "Modern Family"

It sounds like "Modern Family" is trying to steal some thunder from "This Is Us" because they're killing off a character this season. One of the producers says it'll be a "significant" character, but that doesn't necessarily mean a MAIN character.

He adds, quote, "[It] will be a moving event, and an event that has repercussions across several episodes... [Death] is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it's not easy to do because that's a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it."

Click Here to see more.