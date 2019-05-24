The Shows We Most Want Un-Canceled

Here are the shows that people most want UN-CANCELED.

May 24, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The networks just announced all the shows they canceled... The website TV Line polled viewers to determine which shows we most want BACK.

Here's the Top 10...

1.  "Star", Fox . . . 15.5%

2.  "Whiskey Cavalier", ABC . . . 15.19%  (ABC is actually thinking about bringing this one back already.)

3.  "The Kids Are Alright", ABC . . . 6.75%

4.  "Life in Pieces", CBS . . . 6.71%

5.  "Code Black", CBS . . . 5.72%

6.  "The Passage", Fox . . . 5.58%

7.  "For the People", ABC . . . 5.31%

8.  "The Gifted", Fox . . . 4.41%

9.  "Speechless", ABC . . . 3.76%

10.  "Lethal Weapon", Fox . . . 3.75%

11.  "Splitting Up Together", ABC . . . 3.5%

12.  "Midnight, Texas", NBC . . . 3.33%

13.  "The Cool Kids", Fox . . . 3.05%

14.  "Take Two", ABC . . . 2.61%

15.  "Murphy Brown", CBS . . . 2.35%

