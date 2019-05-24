The Shows We Most Want Un-Canceled
Here are the shows that people most want UN-CANCELED.
The networks just announced all the shows they canceled... The website TV Line polled viewers to determine which shows we most want BACK.
Here's the Top 10...
1. "Star", Fox . . . 15.5%
2. "Whiskey Cavalier", ABC . . . 15.19% (ABC is actually thinking about bringing this one back already.)
3. "The Kids Are Alright", ABC . . . 6.75%
4. "Life in Pieces", CBS . . . 6.71%
5. "Code Black", CBS . . . 5.72%
6. "The Passage", Fox . . . 5.58%
7. "For the People", ABC . . . 5.31%
8. "The Gifted", Fox . . . 4.41%
9. "Speechless", ABC . . . 3.76%
10. "Lethal Weapon", Fox . . . 3.75%
11. "Splitting Up Together", ABC . . . 3.5%
12. "Midnight, Texas", NBC . . . 3.33%
13. "The Cool Kids", Fox . . . 3.05%
14. "Take Two", ABC . . . 2.61%
15. "Murphy Brown", CBS . . . 2.35%
