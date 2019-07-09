The clothing company Life Is Good was started by two guys in Boston in 1994. And they're doing something pretty cool for their 25th anniversary.

They're donating one dollar to charity every time someone posts the hashtag "SomethingGood" on social media.

Along with the hashtag, they want you to post something positive. Like, a recent piece of good news from your life, or just something that might encourage other people.

All the money goes to the Life Is Good Kids Foundation, which helps victims of early childhood trauma.

They'll donate up to $1 million if a million people post. And it runs through November.

Just share #SomethingGood on social media, or through their website LifeIsGood.com.

Click Here to see more.