The Sexiest Jobs According To Tinder

Tinder just released its updated list of the most "right-swiped" jobs of 2018, and radio host is NOT in the top ten anymore.

Two years ago, it was the fifth most attractive job men could have. Now it's not even in the top 15. And the new sexiest job for guys is INTERIOR DESIGNER.

The most right-swiped jobs for men are interior designer . . . pilot . . . physician's assistant (not doctor?) . . . lawyer . . . something in PR or communications . . . producer . . . visual designer . . . MODEL . . . college student . . . and engineer.

The ten most attractive careers for women are nurse . . . dentist . . . photographer . . . college student . . . pharmacist . . . teacher . . . flight attendant . . . entrepreneur . . . personal trainer . . . and waitress or bartender.

