The Sexiest And Least Sexiest American Accents

The travel website Big 7 just ranked FIFTY different American accents from the sexiest to least sexy.

The 10 sexiest are: Texas . . . Boston . . . New York . . . Maine . . . Chicago . . . Mississippi . . . Hawaii . . . Philadelphia . . . ST. LOUIS . . . and California.

And the 10 least sexy are: Long Island . . . New Jersey . . . Minnesota . . . Alaska . . . California Valley . . . southern Ohio . . . Florida . . . Pittsburgh . . . Cincinnati . . . and Pennsylvania Dutch.

Click Here to see more.