On Screen Best Friends Who Hated Each Other In Real Life

There's a list of 13 sets of actors who had to play best friends on screen, but who reportedly HATED each other in real life. Some of them are legendary, and others you may not have known about. Here they are:

1. Three of the four stars of "Desperate Housewives" got along great, but supposedly, they all couldn't stand Teri Hatcher.

2. Former "Sex and the City" co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have had a long-simmering feud, which recently erupted on social media.

3. For years, Jennie Garth was rumored to have gotten Shannen Doherty fired from "Beverly Hills, 90210". But they're apparently friends now.

4. Shannen Doherty also didn't get along with her "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano.

5. Alex Pettyfer has said Channing Tatum wasn't too happy with him after a conflict during "Magic Mike". Alex admitted the bad blood was mostly his fault.

6. Isaiah Washington was fired from "Grey's Anatomy" after a blow-up with Patrick Dempsey. It involved Isaiah hurling a gay slur at T.R. Knight, who came out as gay in response.

7. William Shatner is said to have feuded with basically everyone on the set of "Star Trek", and he and George Takei still go at each other now and then.

8. Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi allegedly couldn't even be on set together for the last three seasons of "The Good Wife".

9. Dominic Monaghan has been vocal about his dislike for his "Lost" co-star Matthew Fox. Dominic has said Matthew "beats women . . . often." Matthew has denied those claims.

10. "Glee" stars Naya Rivera and Lea Michele started off as enemies on the show, then they became best friends. In real life, they started off as friends, and became enemies.

11. Terrence Howard was replaced by Don Cheadle in "Iron Man 2" after a salary dispute, which Terrence blamed on Robert Downey Jr. They might be cool again though. Terrence posted a photo of them together in 2016.

12. The dynamic between Kenny Baker (R2D2) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) was a lot more hate than love during "Star Wars". But Anthony did post a heartfelt tribute when Kenny passed away in 2016.

13. Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy's friendship fell apart while they were starring on their former Nickelodeon show "Sam & Cat". But recently, they've been on good terms. Ariana even said "I love her forever" on Twitter recently.

