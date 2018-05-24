Saying "Thank you"

According to a new study, people barely ever say "thank you" when someone helps them out. The researchers found people didn't say thanks in SIX out of SEVEN cases. So if you do seven nice things for people today, you'll get one "thank you."

There is one catch, though: The study focused on people thanking their friends and family members. The researchers think we're actually MORE likely to be grateful when strangers help us out.

