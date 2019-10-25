Six Flags St. Louis To Host State's Largest Screening Of 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

ST. LOUIS (Y98) — Whip out the fishnets and red lipstick — Six Flags St. Louis will host Missouri's largest interactive screening of the 1975 cult-classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Friday, Nov. 1.

The show — free with park admission — will be limited to the first 1,000 people in line at The Palace Theater at 11 p.m. when doors open. Seating is first come-first served, pre-show games will start at 11:15 p.m., and the movie will begin at 11:30 p.m.

While the movie is rated R, Six Flags says it will check ID's to ensure anyone younger than 17 is accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The musical follows the story of Brad and Janet after their car breaks down on a eerie street in a isolated part of town. The stranded couple find themselves seeking help from a nearby neighbor, which turns out to be Dr. Frank-N-Furter — an eccentric cross-dressing scientist who reveals his latest creation to them: the "perfect male sex symbol" Rocky Horror, according to IMDB.

Although the movie debuted 44 years ago, it still draws crowds to interactive showings that take place annually across the country. Audience members become participants by dressing up, dancing, singing along, as well as throwing props at appropriate points throughout the film.

