The Richest "Self-Made" Women
Taylor Swift, Oprah, and Kylie Jenner are just a few of America's RICHEST self-made women.
July 12, 2018
"Forbes" has a list of America's richest SELF-MADE women. Not everyone on the rich list is a household name, so here are the highlights...
#6: Oprah, $3.1 billion
#27: Kylie Jenner, $900 million
#36: Madonna, $590 million
#46: Celine Dion, $430 million
#48: Judge Judy, $400 million. And Barbra Streisand, also at $400 million.
#53. Beyoncé, $355 million
#54. Kim Kardashian, $350 million
#60. Taylor Swift, $320 million
Click Here to see more.