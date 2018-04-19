(Dreamstime)

The Richest Person Ever From Each State

Who are the RICHEST people EVER to come from in Missouri and Illinois?

April 19, 2018
Courtney Landrum
A website called HowMuch.net posted a map that shows the richest person of all time from all 50 states.

In Illinois, it's Larry Ellison - founder, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle Corporation - $56.76 Billion.

In Missouri, unfortunately it's Stan Kroenke - owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is the holding company of the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, Denver Nuggets of the NBA, Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, and Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League - $7.95 Billion.

