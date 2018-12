For the first time since "Game of Thrones" debuted in 2011, it's NOT Reddit's most-viewed TV subreddit. It's now second to . . . "RuPaul's Drag Race". The "Game of Thrones" subreddit had 7.7 million unique views, but "Drag Race" had 8.8 million. "Rick and Morty" was third with 5.9 million.

