Radio Talent Survey

So, WHY do we in radio actually do our jobs?

August 15, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Someone polled more than 1,100 radio hosts around the country and asked a bunch of questions about how we do our jobs.

Here are the top ten reasons we work in radio, according to the survey...

1.  It's fun.  80% agreed that's one of their top reasons.

2.  Entertaining people, 73%.

3.  It's emotionally fulfilling, 57%.

4.  It's the ONLY thing I know how to do, or it's what I do best, 50%.

5.  Supporting the community, 46%.

6.  Informing people, 46%.

7.  Being able to connect with a large number of people, 45%.

8.  Because it's fun being part of a team, 39%.

9.  It's just all about the music, 35%.

10.  Hey, it's a living, 31%.

Only 14% said MONEY is a main factor . . . just 6% said FAME is what motivates them . . . and 1% said they do it for the CONSTANT HOOK-UPS.

As far as what's hardest about the job . . . 37% said they spend over nine hours a day at work.  And 49% were forced to take the weekend or overnight shift when they were just starting out. 

