Radio Talent Survey

Someone polled more than 1,100 radio hosts around the country and asked a bunch of questions about how we do our jobs.

Here are the top ten reasons we work in radio, according to the survey...

1. It's fun. 80% agreed that's one of their top reasons.

2. Entertaining people, 73%.

3. It's emotionally fulfilling, 57%.

4. It's the ONLY thing I know how to do, or it's what I do best, 50%.

5. Supporting the community, 46%.

6. Informing people, 46%.

7. Being able to connect with a large number of people, 45%.

8. Because it's fun being part of a team, 39%.

9. It's just all about the music, 35%.

10. Hey, it's a living, 31%.

Only 14% said MONEY is a main factor . . . just 6% said FAME is what motivates them . . . and 1% said they do it for the CONSTANT HOOK-UPS.

As far as what's hardest about the job . . . 37% said they spend over nine hours a day at work. And 49% were forced to take the weekend or overnight shift when they were just starting out.

