Radio Talent Survey
So, WHY do we in radio actually do our jobs?
Someone polled more than 1,100 radio hosts around the country and asked a bunch of questions about how we do our jobs.
Here are the top ten reasons we work in radio, according to the survey...
1. It's fun. 80% agreed that's one of their top reasons.
2. Entertaining people, 73%.
3. It's emotionally fulfilling, 57%.
4. It's the ONLY thing I know how to do, or it's what I do best, 50%.
5. Supporting the community, 46%.
6. Informing people, 46%.
7. Being able to connect with a large number of people, 45%.
8. Because it's fun being part of a team, 39%.
9. It's just all about the music, 35%.
10. Hey, it's a living, 31%.
Only 14% said MONEY is a main factor . . . just 6% said FAME is what motivates them . . . and 1% said they do it for the CONSTANT HOOK-UPS.
As far as what's hardest about the job . . . 37% said they spend over nine hours a day at work. And 49% were forced to take the weekend or overnight shift when they were just starting out.
Click Here to see more.