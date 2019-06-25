Playing 0-0-0-0 Pays Out In Pick 4 Lottery

June 25, 2019
Over 2,000 people in North Carolina hit a lottery jackpot on Saturday by playing the numbers ZERO-ZERO-ZERO-ZERO.

2,014 people played those numbers.  About half of them bought one-dollar tickets, and got a $5,000 payout.  The other half bought 50-cent tickets, and won $2,500.

The odds of matching all four numbers in the "Carolina Pick 4" game are 1 in 10,000.  And it turns out the all-zeroes combo is one of the more POPULAR sets of numbers people play.

The total payout of $7.8 million is the largest in the game's history.

The previous record was $7.5 million.  It happened in 2012 when the four winning numbers were ONE-ONE-ONE-ONE. 

Courtney & Company