50% of Americans say they've been in a PHYSICAL FIGHT, according to a new survey. 41% say they haven't, and 9% say they don't know. (How do you not know?)

For what it's worth, men are WAY more likely to have been in a fight than women, 64% to 36%. So the majority of women have NOT been in a fight, and the majority of men have.

Click Here to see more.