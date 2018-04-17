(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Photo: Zachary Levi Shows Off "Shazam" Body

Zachary Levi is REALLY getting ready to be "Shazam".

April 17, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Categories: 
Features

Here's Zachary Levi showing off for the upcoming "Shazam" movie.

It’s like the old saying goes, “Hard work, over time, plus chicken & broccoli, minus carbs, divided by whey protein, in which “X” represents the amount of supplements and “Y” represents the sentiment of “WHY the hell am I doing this to myself?!”, multiplied by shameless selfies whilst staring into nowhere...carryyy theee ooone...equals results.” -- by @ericblackmon / “Tan” by Hefe Filter / Body by Jake. ----

A post shared by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi) on

Tags: 
Y98
photo
Zachary Levi
Shazam
body
shows
off
Courtney & Company
READ MORE READ LESS