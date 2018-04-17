Photo: Zachary Levi Shows Off "Shazam" Body
Zachary Levi is REALLY getting ready to be "Shazam".
April 17, 2018
Here's Zachary Levi showing off for the upcoming "Shazam" movie.
It’s like the old saying goes, “Hard work, over time, plus chicken & broccoli, minus carbs, divided by whey protein, in which “X” represents the amount of supplements and “Y” represents the sentiment of “WHY the hell am I doing this to myself?!”, multiplied by shameless selfies whilst staring into nowhere...carryyy theee ooone...equals results.” -- by @ericblackmon / “Tan” by Hefe Filter / Body by Jake. ----
A post shared by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi) on