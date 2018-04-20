(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Photo: Susan Sarandon Modeling In 1968

check out an old modeling photo of Susan Sarandon from 1968!

April 20, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Susan Sarandon posted an old modeling photo from 1968.  Yeah, that was 50 years ago!

My arms were longer in 1968. #TBT

A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on

