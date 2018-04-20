Photo: Susan Sarandon Modeling In 1968
check out an old modeling photo of Susan Sarandon from 1968!
April 20, 2018
Categories:
Susan Sarandon posted an old modeling photo from 1968. Yeah, that was 50 years ago!
My arms were longer in 1968. #TBT
A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Apr
Neighbors United Earth Day Donation Drive Shop 'n Save
21 Apr
St. Louis Earth Day Festival Forest Park
22 Apr
Earth Day at the Zoo Saint Louis Zoo
24 Apr
Camila Cabello The Pageant
26 Apr
Boogie on the Boulevard The Boulevard