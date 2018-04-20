Photo: Murray Brothers Caddyshack Restaurant
Bill Murray and his brothers opened a Caddyshack themed restaurant in Chicago!
April 20, 2018
Bill Murray and his brothers have opened another Murray Brothers Caddyshack restaurant, this time in Chicago. They've had one in Florida since 2001. One of their signature cocktails has a Baby Ruth candy bar in it, in honor of the infamous pool scene in the movie.
@Regrann from @drywall_repair_solutions - At my namesakes restaurant!!! After a day @theplayerschamp dinner with kids here! @murraybroscaddyshack #worldgolfvillage #Regrann
