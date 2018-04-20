(Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Photo: Murray Brothers Caddyshack Restaurant

Bill Murray and his brothers opened a Caddyshack themed restaurant in Chicago!

April 20, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Categories: 
Features

Bill Murray and his brothers have opened another Murray Brothers Caddyshack restaurant, this time in Chicago.  They've had one in Florida since 2001.  One of their signature cocktails has a Baby Ruth candy bar in it, in honor of the infamous pool scene in the movie.

@Regrann from @drywall_repair_solutions - At my namesakes restaurant!!! After a day @theplayerschamp dinner with kids here! @murraybroscaddyshack #worldgolfvillage #Regrann

A post shared by Murray Bros Caddyshack (@murraybroscaddyshack) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
photo
Murray
brothers
Caddyshack
restaurant
Courtney & Company
READ MORE READ LESS