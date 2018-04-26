Photo: Eyeliner Doesn't Run After Accident
A woman posts a glowing review of her eyeliner that DIDN'T run after a serious car accident.
A woman got in a serious car accident in Hawaii last year, and afterwards she noticed her eyeliner hadn't run when she was crying. And she was so impressed she told that story in a review, and even posted a selfie from the hospital.
Sorry I haven't posted in a few days and I am sorry I don't have a funny caption for you today. On Wednesday June 28th I was parked on the side of a highway, with my hazards on, calling for roadside assistance because I ran out of gas. While on the phone for help I was hit by a driver going 56pmh. I was treated in the ER for a cervical strain, closed head injury, knee contusion and forehead lacerations. I consider myself lucky to have walked away from the accident relatively unhurt and alive. The reason the other driver hit me is still not known. But I have my life and am surrounded by such great friends, coworkers and family. Mahalo nui loa to the paramedics, doctors and everyone else who helped me.
A post shared by Shelby (@coffeecatsandcusswords) on
And now the review is going viral.
Click Here to see more.