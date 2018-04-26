(Dreamstime)

Photo: Eyeliner Doesn't Run After Accident

A woman posts a glowing review of her eyeliner that DIDN'T run after a serious car accident.

April 26, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
A woman got in a serious car accident in Hawaii last year, and afterwards she noticed her eyeliner hadn't run when she was crying.  And she was so impressed she told that story in a review, and even posted a selfie from the hospital. 

Sorry I haven't posted in a few days and I am sorry I don't have a funny caption for you today. On Wednesday June 28th I was parked on the side of a highway, with my hazards on, calling for roadside assistance because I ran out of gas. While on the phone for help I was hit by a driver going 56pmh. I was treated in the ER for a cervical strain, closed head injury, knee contusion and forehead lacerations. I consider myself lucky to have walked away from the accident relatively unhurt and alive. The reason the other driver hit me is still not known. But I have my life and am surrounded by such great friends, coworkers and family. Mahalo nui loa to the paramedics, doctors and everyone else who helped me.

And now the review is going viral.

