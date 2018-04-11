Photo: The Dalai Lama Is A Packers' Fan
Check out the DALAI LAMA with some Packers' swag, courtesy of Aaron Rodgers.
The Dalai Lama got a recent visit from Green Bay Packer's QB Aaron Rodgers who istnatly made the Dalai Lama a Packers' fan.
His Holiness the Dalai Lama wearing a cap and holding a football presented by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their meeting at his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on April 10, 2018. Photo by Ven Tenzin Jamphel #dalailama
