Photo: The Dalai Lama Is A Packers' Fan

Check out the DALAI LAMA with some Packers' swag, courtesy of Aaron Rodgers.

April 11, 2018
Courtney Landrum
The Dalai Lama got a recent visit from Green Bay Packer's QB Aaron Rodgers who istnatly made the Dalai Lama a Packers' fan.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama wearing a cap and holding a football presented by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their meeting at his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on April 10, 2018. Photo by Ven Tenzin Jamphel #dalailama

A post shared by Dalai Lama (@dalailama) on

 

