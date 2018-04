A Costco in Australia is selling a 6.5 carat engagement ring for the low, low AMERICAN price of $388,000!

Costco in Canberra is selling a HALF A MILLION dollar diamond ring. It's in the aisle between bulk AA batteries and dustpans. pic.twitter.com/v7je2qzi9n — Jennifer Bechwati (@jenbechwati) April 15, 2018

Click Here to see more.