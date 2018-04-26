Photo: College "Cry Closet"

At the University of Utah, there's a new "cry closet" in the library. And students who are stressed out can pop into the closet to cuddle with some stuffed animals and cry it out.

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

The closet was designed by an art student at the school, and there's no word on how much traffic it's been getting during finals season.

