Approximately 6.5% of Americans over 40 have a rare disorder called Phantom Odor Perception. That's when you almost constantly smell something bad even though those smells aren't real.

And even if you don't have it now, you could develop it. The National Institutes of Health says it could be caused by where you live, and usually starts to kick in after 40.

Also, women are twice as likely to have it as men, and unfortunately, right now, there's no cure.

