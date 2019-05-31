People In Your Life Who Are "Romantically Off Limits"
Who is "romantically off limits" in your life?
A new survey asked people who in their life is "romantically off limits" either to date, or possibly just get-it-on with. And here are the top 10...
1. A friend's partner. 50% of people say they're off limits. So only half of people?
2. Someone in a relationship, 46%.
3. A friend's ex, 40%.
4. One of your parents' friends, 40%.
5. Your boss, 40%.
6. Your ex's sibling, 38%.
7. Someone who was your teacher, 38%.
8. One of your ex's friends, 34%.
9. Someone 20 years older or younger than you, 32%.
10. A coworker, 28%.
But, just because someone is "off limits" to you, that clearly doesn't mean EVERYONE thinks of them that way. Here are the 10 "off limits" people who a good number of people HAVE had "relations" with...
1. Someone in a relationship, 41%.
2. A coworker, 33%.
3. A neighbor, 29%.
4. Someone you only know from the Internet, 26%.
5. Someone 20 years older or younger, 22%.
6. Someone long distance, 22%.
7. Your friend's partner, 22%.
8. One of your ex's friends, 21%.
9. Your friend's ex, 20%.
10. A roommate, 20%.
