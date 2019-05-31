People In Your Life Who Are "Romantically Off Limits"

Who is "romantically off limits" in your life?

May 31, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people who in their life is "romantically off limits" either to date, or possibly just get-it-on with.  And here are the top 10...

1.  A friend's partner.  50% of people say they're off limits.  So only half of people?

2.  Someone in a relationship, 46%.

3.  A friend's ex, 40%.

4.  One of your parents' friends, 40%.

5.  Your boss, 40%.

6.  Your ex's sibling, 38%.

7.  Someone who was your teacher, 38%.

8.  One of your ex's friends, 34%.

9.  Someone 20 years older or younger than you, 32%.

10.  A coworker, 28%.

But, just because someone is "off limits" to you, that clearly doesn't mean EVERYONE thinks of them that way.  Here are the 10 "off limits" people who a good number of people HAVE had "relations" with...

1.  Someone in a relationship, 41%.

2.  A coworker, 33%.

3.  A neighbor, 29%.

4.  Someone you only know from the Internet, 26%.

5.  Someone 20 years older or younger, 22%.

6.  Someone long distance, 22%.

7.  Your friend's partner, 22%.

8.  One of your ex's friends, 21%.

9.  Your friend's ex, 20%.

10.  A roommate, 20%. 

