Today is National Respect Your Cat Day, and according to a new survey of cat owners, we might just respect them a little TOO MUCH already. Check this out...

1. 64% say they'd rather spend a quiet night alone with their cat than their significant other.

2. 37% say their cat "gets them" better than most of their actual human friends . . . and 40% would rather spend time with their cat than those friends.

3. 80% think they understand their cat just from its different meows.

4. And one in five use their cat as an excuse to get out of doing things.

