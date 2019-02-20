Here are the results of a new survey in honor of "National Love Your Pet Day," which is TODAY...

1. Dogs are the most popular pet in America. They're followed by cats . . . fish . . . birds . . . and then hamsters and gerbils.

2. 10% of people regularly say "I love you" to their pet.

3. 10% talk to their pet in a special voice.

4. 9% give their pet table scraps.

5. Only 4% admit that they probably post TOO MANY pictures of their pet on social media.

Click Here to see more.